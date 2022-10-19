Football GU Panthers Shut Out Westminster

The Greenville University football team celebrated homecoming last Saturday with a 52-0 win over Westminster.

The Panthers led 7-0 after one quarter 21-0 at halftime, and exploded for 28 points in the third period.

They totaled 282 passing yards and 185 yards on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Bates had 142 yards passing with two TDs. Paul Garrett piled up 101 yards rushing, caught two passes for 62 yards, and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

The GU defense earned a shutout, limiting Westminster to 64 yards passing and 93 yards on the ground.

The Panthers are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. They are off this weekend and play at Crown College in Minnesota on October 29.