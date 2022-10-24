Football Players, Cheerleaders & Band Recognized On Senior Night

It was senior night at the final Greenville High School football game Friday night.

Students and their parents were recognized.

Senior football cheerleaders included Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Kelsie Hemann, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Celine Lund, Georgia Sussenbach, and Bailey Wilkerson.

Football players playing their final game were Tristen Filipiak, Dieken Graber, Ryan Jackson, Edward Jurgena, Andrew Lurkins, Easton Maroon, Chase Ruble, Sam Wagner and Grant Wilderman.

Senior members of the Marching Comets band are Hailey Bohn, Joely Dickenson, Melayna File, Abigail Hardin, Kaya Harnetiaux, Jessica Leihser, Judah Liss, Elijah Matthews, Josie Maples, Ellyn Miller, Fowler Neely and Nickolas Richmond.