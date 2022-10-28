Several area teams are playing in the first round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this weekend.

In Class 5A, Highland is hosting Dunlap at 7 p.m. Friday, and Triad is at home against Centralia at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Breese Central hosts a Class 4A game against Mt. Zion at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Hillsboro has a home contest against Roxana at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Class 3A.

In Class 2A the Arthur at Vandalia game is Saturday at 2 p.m., the Nashville at Red Bud game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, the Auburn at Pana game is Friday at 7 p.m., and the Fairfield at North Mac contest is Saturday at 2 p.m.

Carlinville plays at Williamsville in Class 3A at 7 p.m. Friday.