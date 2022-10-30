Friday Football Playoff Results

The Illinois High School football playoffs began Friday night with a few area teams seeing action.

The Highland Bulldogs advanced to the second round with a 50-0 home win over Dunlap in Class 5A. The Bulldogs are now 9-1 for the season.

Pana is also 9-1 after picking up a victory at home over Auburn. The final score in the Class 2A game was 59-30.

In Class 3A, Williamsville knocked off Carlinville 48-20.

Murphysboro was a 41-28 winner over Columbia in Class 4A.

The Collinsville Kahoks advanced with a 14-12 win over Bradley Bourbonnais in Class 7A.

Belleville East lost its Class 8A contest to South Elgin 28-20.