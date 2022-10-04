Funneman Named All-Tourney At Carlinville

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity volleyball team played in the Fran Struble Invitational at Carlinville on Saturday.

The Lady Comets placed fourth. Senior player Lilly Funneman was named to the all-tournament team.

GHS defeated Central A & M and Decatur Eisenhower while falling to Calhoun and Carlinville.

For the day, Sydnee Godier had three service aces and 30 more serving attempts. Ava Curry came up with 60 digs. Godier had 29 digs, Tessa Neely, 24; and Ainsley Olson, 22.

Block leaders were Funneman with five, and Kat Haas and Libby Reavis with four each.

Godier led the team with 40 assists, and Claire Dannaman had 26.

Last week, the varsity Lady Comets lost to Hillsboro 25-27, 19-25.

Leading statistical categories were Dannaman with two aces and nine assists, Haas with six kills, and Funneman, Reavis and Haas with one kill apiece.

The junior varsity GHS girls were defeated in three games. After winning the first, 25-17, they dropped the next two 22-25, 13-25. Leaders were Amya Miller with three aces and two blocks, Adyson Bearley, six kills; and Erin Peppler, 12 assists.

The freshman Lady Comets beat Hillsboro in three games. Ava Potthast served four aces, Zoe Englert posted three kills, Autumn Lutz had a block, and Emma Veith totaled four assists.