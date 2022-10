The Greenville High School Comets soccer boys were defeated by Teutopolis Monday.

Teutopolis scored in each half and finished with a 2-0 decision.

The Comets will begin regional action, Wednesday, October 12, playing at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei in Breese against Central High School.

It is a semifinal game and the winner advances to the October 18 championship contest at 7 p.m.