GHS Cross Country Girls & Boys Results

Cross country runners from Greenville High School were in the Carlinville Invitational Tuesday.

The Lady Comets finished fourth out of six teams.

Katie Campbell, from the GHS squad, was the ninth best individual runner in the race. There were 66 female runners on the course.

Also for Greenville High, Ellyn Miller was 38th, Kinley Grove, 41st; Rose Timmermann, 44th; and Caitlyn McPeak, 65th.

In boys’ action, the Comets were last out of the eight teams competing.

Seventy-eight boys were in the race. Comets were Michael Wilson, who finished 16th, Wyatt Emken in 39th place, Daniel Graham 42nd, Ashton White 47th, Vance Wesselmann, 63rd, and Nate Troemel 70th.