GHS Girls Tennis Wins Senior Night

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 6-3 victory over Effingham Tuesday.

With two matches left before the state tournament, the Lady Comets own an outstanding record of 15-3.

Seniors honored after the match were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens, Ana Palen, Alyssa Rehkemper, Haley Beckert, Megan Fitzgerald, and Team Manager Joely Dickenson.

In the match, the Lady Comets won four of six singles matches. Winners were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens, and Ellie Schaufelberger.

Picking up doubles wins were Ridens and Schaufelberger, and Ana Palen and Cora Miller.