GHS Tennis Notch Another Win

The tennis girls from Greenville High School earned another team victory Monday at home against Granite City.

The final score was 6-3.

GHS Coach Vaughn Robart said Granite City has a good team with consistent players, but the Lady Comets were able to win three of six singles matches and swept doubles.

Victorious in doubles were the pairs of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger, Paige Mathias and Evie Johnson, and Cora Miller and Ana Palen.

Posting singles wins were Mathias, Johnson and Miller.

Junior varsity winners included Alex Pichaske, Eden Kapp, Ella Jurgena and Maddie Hardin.