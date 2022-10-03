Greenville Country Club Wins 2nd Consecutive Donnewald Cup

This past weekend, October 1st and 2nd, Greenville Country Club competed in a Ryder Cup style golf tournament against Governors Run Golf Course. 16 members from GCC vs 16 members from Governors Run and after 2 days of play Greenville Country Club came out on top by a score of 18.5 to 13.5 to win the 2022 Donnewald Cup. This was the 2nd year of this annual event and Greenville Country Club has won the traveling trophy both years. Next year’s Donnewald Cup will be held at Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle, IL, and the location will alternate every year.

The event consists of 32 golf matches over a 2 day period, each match is worth 1 point, and if match ends in a tie each team receives 1/2 point. 16 matches played on Saturday – 16 matches played on Sunday. After Saturdays play GCC and Governors Run were all square 8 to 8. In the event of a tie GCC would retain the Cup due to GCC being the reigning Champion. When Sunday morning play began, Greenville needed 8 wins to retain the cup, 8 wins and 1 tie to win the Tournament.

With Sunday match wins from Team Captain Steve Rommerskirchen – Cole Pickett – Gage Brauns – John Karnowski – Troy Micenheimer – Doug Stroud – Gary Brauns – Dave Ennen – Bob Howard and ties from Denny Lloyd – Jeff Koontz and Michael Wernle, Greenville Country wins the coveted Donnewald Cup for the 2nd straight year.

After Sunday play Cole Pickett and Gage Brauns were named tournament Most Valuable Players. Cole and Gage did not lose a match all weekend gaining 4 of the 18.5 GCC points. Congratulations to team captain Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen for putting together another championship team.

Sincere appreciation goes out the Mike Donnewald of Donnewald Distributing – Jake Houchlie, the food was fantastic – Club President Gene Kious and GCC Greenskeeper Bryan Braye.