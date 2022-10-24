High School Football Playoffs Round One Matchups

The first round matchups in the Illinois high school football playoffs were announced over the weekend.

Dates and times for this weekend’s game are to be announced.

Local teams in the playoffs include Highland, Breese Central, Vandalia, Hillsboro and Triad. Joining Vandalia and Hillsboro from the South Central Conference are Pana, North Mac and Carlinville.

Highland will be at home against Dunlap and Triad hosts Centralia in Class 5A.

The Class 2A matchups include Arthur at Vandalia, Auburn at Pana and Fairfield at North Mac.

Breese Central has a home contest against Mt. Zion in Class 4A.

Class 2A matchups include Roxana at Hillsboro and Carlinville at Williamsville.

Other games of local interest include Madison at Colfax and Dupo at Camp Point Central in Class 1A, Nashville at Red Bud and Belleville Althoff at Shelbyville in Class 2A, Wood River at Coal City, Effingham at Rochester, Waterloo at Olney and Columbia at Murphysboro in Class 4A, Marion at Mascoutah in Class 5A, Oak Lawn Richards at East St. Louis in Class 6A, Bradley Bourbonnais at Collinsville in Class 7A, and Belleville East at South Elgin and Edwardsville at O’Fallon in Class 8A.