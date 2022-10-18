Lady Comets Tennis Players Headed To State

Congratulations to three members of the Greenville Lady Comets tennis team who will be playing in the state tournament later this week in Northern Illinois.

Paige Mathias is going to state in singles competition, and the duo of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger will be there in doubles.

All three advanced after playing very well last weekend in the Centralia Class 1A Sectional.

Mathias is now 29-6 in singles for the season, going into the state event. Ridens and Schaufelberger are 36-6 in doubles.

The Lady Comets placed third as a team in the sectional. Olney was sectional champion with 27 points, Flora second with 25 points and Greenville next with 24 points.

The sectional began Friday. Mathias won two singles matches, and the Lady Comets other singles player, Evie Johnson won her first match, but fell in the second. She finished her high school tennis career with over 100 varsity points. Her singles record this season was 27-6.

Cora Miller and Ana Palen played number two doubles. They won their opening match and lost the second.

Ridens and Schaufelberger did not drop a game in their two Friday victories.

On the final day of the sectional Saturday, Ridens won her semifinal match, then lost to a four-year state qualifier from Flora.

Schaufelberger and Ridens opened with a victory over a previously unbeaten Olney pair, then in the title match played well, but lost to another Olney duo in three sets.

Head Coach Vaughn Robart said his team faced tough competition, and it was a big boost for Greenville tennis to be competing in the singles and doubles championship matches. “Despite coming up just short, as a team we’ve come further than we even thought possible,” the coach concluded.

The state finals in both classes will be held Thursday through Saturday.