Lady Comets Volleyball Defeated By Wesclin

The Greenville Lady Comets volleyball teams travelled to Wesclin Tuesday night and were defeated by the Warriors.

The varsity GHS girls lost 22-25, 11-25.

Statistical leaders were Lilly Funneman with four kills and a block, Kat Haas with three kills, Ava Curry with 12 digs and an ace, Tessa Neely with 10 digs, Claire Dannaman with nine assists and Sydnee Godier with two assists.

Wesclin topped the junior varsity Lady Comets 25-13, 25-19.

Amya Miller served three aces, Haylee Clark totaled four kills and a block, Haylee Hediger had three kills and a block, Adyson Bearley came up with 10 digs, Erin Peppler had six assists and Megan Ridens contributed four assists.

The freshman Lady Comets took Wesclin to three games before falling. After winning the opening game, 21-19, the GHS squad lost the next two, 15-21, 7-15.

Leading the freshman Lady Comets were Ava Manhart with 14 digs, Brealyn Andris with four assists, Emma Veith with three assists, two kills and two aces; Ava Potthast with two kills and Haylee Clark with two aces.

The GHS volleyball squads play at North Mac Thursday.