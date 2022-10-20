Lady Comets Volleyball Results Vs. EAWR

The varsity volleyball squad at Greenville High School hosted East Alton-Wood River Monday night and lost in two sets.

Scores were 22-25, 18-25.

Leaders in kills were Lilly Funneman with six, Libby Reavis with five, and Abby Clark and Kat Haas with three each. Ava Curry had 21 digs, Claire Dannaman, 15 assists; and Sydnee Godier, seven assists.

The Lady Comet junior varsity girls won in three sets. The Oilers took the first one, 20-25, then GHS rallied to win the next two, 25-18, 15-14.

Kate Turley posted 15 digs and Haylee Hediger had 14. Assist leaders were Erin Peppler with 11 and Megan Ridens with seven.

Amya Miller had three blocks, and Turley, two aces.

Miller finished with seven kills while Adyson Bearley had six kills.

Greenville’s freshman girls swept the Oilers 21-15, 21-10.

Statistics for the Lady Comets included two aces and seven digs for Keeleigh Valleroy, two aces and five kills for Haylee Clark, eight digs for Ava Manhart, four assists for Brealyn Andris, and two aces for Ava Potthast.