Lady Comets Volleyball Season Concludes

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity volleyball team suffered a tough loss in the regional at Salem to end its season.

GHS was edged in three sets by Lawrenceville 25-17, 15-25, 25-27.

Statistical leaders included Sydnee Godier and Ainsley Olson with two service aces each, Kat Haas, six kills; Lilly Funneman, five kills and five blocks; Ava Curry, 19 digs in the back row; Tessa Neely, 18 digs; and Claire Dannaman with 13 assists.

The varsity Lady Comets ended the campaign with a record of 8-19 and 3.