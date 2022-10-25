MG & GHS Volleyball Seasons End

Both Bond County high school volleyball teams had their seasons end Monday in the first round of regional action.

The Greenville Lady Comets dropped a close match to Lawrenceville at the Salem Class 2A Regional. Lawrenceville won the opening set, 25-17, then the Lady Comets took the second one, 25-15.

The third set went down to the wire with Lawrenceville edging GHS 27-25 to take the match.

In the South Central Class 1A Regional, the Mulberry Grove Aces fell to South Central 7-25, 10-25.

Carlyle advanced to the semifinals of the Waterloo Gibault Class 1A Regional, by beating Lovejoy Monday night. The Lady Indians face New Athens Wednesday at 6 p.m.