Rommerskirchen Wins Fall Championship At GCC

Greenville Country Club held its last Golf Tournament of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 22nd.
Fall One Person Scramble held at GCC
In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.
A great turn out for this final tournament of the 2022 season – 57 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club
Championship Flight Results:
Fall GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 13 Under Par 59 – Steven Rommerskirchen from Pocahontas, IL
2nd place – Clint Hamel – shooting a score of 62
3rd place – Dave Ennen – shooting a score of 65
4th place – Mitch Vetter – shooting a score of 65
5th place – Ben Barth – shooting a score of 66
“A” Flight Results:
1st place – Rick Depew – shooting a score of 73 (won in a scorecard playoff)
2nd place – Brennan Sugg – shooting a score of 73
3rd place – Gene Kious – shooting a score of 73
4th place – Doug Fletcher – shooting a score of 73
5th place – Dick Adkins – shooting a score of 73
“B” Flight Results:
1st place – JR Hentz – shooting a score of 76 (won in a scorecard playoff)
2nd place – David Willis – shooting a score of 76
3rd place – Jay Haberer – shooting a score of 76
4th place – Jared Haberer – shooting a score of 77
5th place – Jeff Brown – shooting a score of 77
“C” Flight Results:
1st place – Joe Hamel shooting a score of 81 (won in a scorecard playoff)
2nd place – Tim Chilovich – shooting a score of 81
3rd place – Matt Brown – shooting a score of 81
4th place – Scott Brown – shooting a score of 82
5th place – Mike Bingham – shooting a score of 82
SKINS – 3 skins were awarded:
Bobby Koontz – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on the par 5 hole #4.
David Willis – He was the only player to score an Birdie 3 on par 4 hole #9.
JR Hentz – He was the only player to score a Birdie 2 on par 3 hole number 12.