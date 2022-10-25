Rommerskirchen Wins Fall Championship At GCC

Greenville Country Club held its last Golf Tournament of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 22nd.

Fall One Person Scramble held at GCC

In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.

A great turn out for this final tournament of the 2022 season – 57 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club

Championship Flight Results:

Fall GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 13 Under Par 59 – Steven Rommerskirchen from Pocahontas, IL

2nd place – Clint Hamel – shooting a score of 62

3rd place – Dave Ennen – shooting a score of 65

4th place – Mitch Vetter – shooting a score of 65

5th place – Ben Barth – shooting a score of 66

“A” Flight Results:

1st place – Rick Depew – shooting a score of 73 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Brennan Sugg – shooting a score of 73

3rd place – Gene Kious – shooting a score of 73

4th place – Doug Fletcher – shooting a score of 73

5th place – Dick Adkins – shooting a score of 73

“B” Flight Results:

1st place – JR Hentz – shooting a score of 76 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – David Willis – shooting a score of 76

3rd place – Jay Haberer – shooting a score of 76

4th place – Jared Haberer – shooting a score of 77

5th place – Jeff Brown – shooting a score of 77

“C” Flight Results:

1st place – Joe Hamel shooting a score of 81 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Tim Chilovich – shooting a score of 81

3rd place – Matt Brown – shooting a score of 81

4th place – Scott Brown – shooting a score of 82

5th place – Mike Bingham – shooting a score of 82

SKINS – 3 skins were awarded:

Bobby Koontz – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on the par 5 hole #4.

David Willis – He was the only player to score an Birdie 3 on par 4 hole #9.

JR Hentz – He was the only player to score a Birdie 2 on par 3 hole number 12.