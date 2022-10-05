Soccer Comets Win Tuesday

It was a great Tuesday night for several reasons at Greenville High School’s Tom Doll Soccer Field.

The Comets recorded an 8-0 win over Pana. It was Senior Night and also Brody Haston Night, a Greenville Elementary School student who is being treated for liver cancer.

All proceeds from the night went to the Haston family. A total of $1,130 was raised.

Prior to the game, the four Comet senior players and their parents were introduced. The players are Joshua James, Judah Liss, Elijah Matthews and Quinn Mesnard.

The soccer Comets jumped out to as 5-0 lead by halftime. Lucas Field had two first-half goals with Ivan Powell, Ashton Walker and Aidan Andris getting the others.

In the second half, Field notched another goal to complete the hat trick. Also scoring were Elijah Matthews and Judah Liss.

Joshua James was goal keeper for the GHS team.

That was the final game of the regular season for the Comets. They now enter Class 1A regional action, and will play in the semifinals Wednesday, October 12 at Mater Dei against Breese Central. Game time is set for 6 p.m.