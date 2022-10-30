Volleyball Regional Results

Area schools earned volleyball regional championships this week.

In Class 2A, Breese Central claimed the Hillsboro Regional crown over Staunton, and Breese Mater Dei grabbed a title at the Wesclin Regional, defeating Roxana in the final.

At the Salem Regional, Newton beat Pana for the championship. Nashville defeated Carterville for the regional title at Chester.

Mater Dei is hosting a sectional. On Monday, the Lady Knights play Shelbyville at 6 p.m., then Breese Central faces Newton at 7 p.m. The sectional title match is 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Nashville is in the Benton Sectional and goes against Fairfield at 6 p.m. Monday.

Carlyle won the Class 1A regional at Waterloo Gibault, defeating Gibault.

The Lady Indians move on to the Campbell Hill Trico Sectional and battle Trico at 7 p.m. Monday. The first game at 6 pits Valmeyer against Goreville. Valmeyer won the Okawville Regional, stopping Okawville in the title match.

The title match in the Trico Sectional will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

South Central claimed a regional championship in its own gym, beating Louisville in the final match.

The South Central girls are in the Bluford Webber Sectional and will play Norris City at 7 p.m. Monday.