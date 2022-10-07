Win For GHS Girls Tennis

The Greenville tennis Lady Comets won their final dual match of the season Thursday at home, defeating Newton, 6-3.

The GHS girls took five of six singles matches. Winners were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson. Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens and Alyssa Rehkemper.

Posting a win in doubles was the duo of Ridens and Schaufelberger.

Junior varsity winners included the doubles pairs of Haley Beckert and Rehkemper, Alex Pichaske and Eden Kapp, and Ella Jurgena and Maddie Hardin.

The Lady Comets play in the Centralia Class 1A Sectional October 14-15.