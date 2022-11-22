Aces Open Season With A Win

The Mulberry Grove Aces got off to a good start in their new basketball season and their Turkey Tournament Monday night with a 64-44 victory over Lebanon.

It was also the first win for new Head Coach Brian Cook.

The Aces never trailed in the game. They led 11-5 after one quarter and 32-14 at halftime. Sophomore Landon Sugg led the offense with 15 points in the half.

Lebanon got to within 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Aces kept scoring and had their biggest lead of 21 with just under three minutes to play.

Eight Mulberry Grove players scored in the contest. Sugg finished with 18 points, Arjan Epperson netted 16 and Jackson Icenogle posted 10. Conner Hartmann netted nine points.

In other tournament games Monday, Father McGivney beat Ramsey 59-32, and St. Elmo-Brownstown topped Mt. Olive 72-38.

The Aces’ next game in the FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament is Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against Mt. Olive. They have an 8:15 game Friday against St. Elmo-Brownstown, and that one will be broadcast on WGEL.