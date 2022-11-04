Blue Jays Basketball Split Games Tuesday

The Greenville Blue Jays basketball teams made the trip to Aviston Tuesday and split games.

The eighth grade Jays won 43-27, leading 10-7 after the first quarter, the posting 11 points in each of the other periods.

Leo Sullivan led Greenville in scoring with 25 points. Owen McEvers added eight and Drake Graber scored six.

The seventh grade Jays had trouble scoring and fell to Aviston 36-11.

The score was tied at two after six minutes, but the Jays failed to score in the second quarter and trailed 13-2 at halftime. It was a 28-10 score after three quarters.

Christian Swalley scored five points for Greenville and Cannon Hamel had four.

The Jays are at home Monday against Cowden-Herrick.