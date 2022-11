The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays of Greenville Junior High School won their opening game in the IESA Class 3A basketball regional on Saturday.

Playing at Staunton, the Greenville girls edged East St. Louis Lincoln 14-12.

That puts the Lady Jays into the semifinals, playing Vandalia at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Staunton.

The winner moves on to the regional championship game at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Staunton.