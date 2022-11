The Greenville Lady Comets are 1-1 for the season and play their third game later this morning at Columbia.

The GHS girls battle Alton Marquette at 11:30 a.m. in the consolation bracket final, or for fifth place in the Columbia Tip-off Classic.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel’s conversation with Head Coach Quinn Hammann going into this game: