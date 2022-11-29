Comets Lose At Carlyle

The Greenville Comets had second half offensive problems and fell to Carlyle, 36-32, Monday night at the Kaskaskian Classic.

Greenville led by 10 points at halftime. The Indians battled back in the third quarter, helped by the Comets failure to score in the period.

Carlyle was on top by four points going into the fourth quarter. Both teams posted eight points in the fourth frame, all of Carlyle’s coming from the free throw stripe.

For the game, Carlyle shot 27 free throws and made 14. The Comets were six of 10 at the line, and sank six three-pointers, all in the first half.

Landen Moss had a 17-point game, connecting on five three-pointers. Kaleb Gardner netted eight points.

The Comet boys are now 1-2 overall for the season and 1-1 in the Carlyle tournament. Their next tourney action is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Hillsboro.