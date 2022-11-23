Comets Lose To Nokomis

The Greenville Comets lost their first basketball game of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night at home.

Nokomis topped the Comets 62-48.

The Comets sank 13 three point shots, but made only five free throws. Nokomis totaled six three and 17 free throws made.

Greenville led by a point at halftime and trailed by one point after three quarters.

Nokomis had 21 points in the final frame.

Kaleb Garner was top scorer for GHS with 19 points as he made six threes. Landen Moss also connected on five threes for 15 points. Elijah Aumann had a 30-point game for Nokomis.

The Comets next game is Saturday in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle. They play Woodlawn at 4:30 p.m.

The freshman Comet boys posted a 52-18 win over Nokomis. Leading the offense were Ayden White with 14 points, Rowdy Sussenbach with 11 and Dominic Sanchez with 10.

The junior varsity Comets weren’t able to hold on to the lead and lost to Nokomis 39-36.

Cohen Alstat netted 16 points for Greenville and Nolan Tabor had eight.