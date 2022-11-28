Comets Win Tournament Opener

The Greenville Comets opened the Kaskaskian Classic boys’ basketball tournament in Carlyle Saturday with a win.

The Comets defeated Woodlawn, 40-32.

Woodlawn led 19-17 at halftime, then the Comets moved in front by outscoring the Cardinals 14-6 in the third period.

The winners sank 10 of 14 free throws in the game.

Leading the Comets in scoring was Landen Moss with 17 points. Carter Clark added nine points.

The Comets play their second pool game tonight (Monday) at 7:30 p.m. against Carlyle. Their final pool game is Wednesday at 7:30 against Hillsboro.

The tournament ends Saturday with games at 3, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. WGEL will broadcast the Comets’ game that day.