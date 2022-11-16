Football Panthers End Regular Season With Win

The Greenville University football team ended the regular season with four straight wins, the final one last Saturday in Minnesota.

The Panthers defeated Minnesota Morris 43-25 behind a big game from running back Paul Garrett.

The senior ran for 319 yards and scored four touchdowns. GU had over 500 yards of offense, 411 of them on the ground.

Greenville trailed 13-8 after the first quarter, but led at halftime 15-13. It was a 30-13 score after three quarters.

Quarterback Peyton Bates completed 10 passes in the game for 128 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers completed the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, good for second place in the UMAC.

Garrett was named conference offensive player of the week for his outstanding game, and GU’s Dewayne Garrett was defensive player of the week for intercepting two passes and recording seven tackles.