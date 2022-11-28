Freshman Girls Win In Tournament

Playing in the Father McGivney Tournament last week, the Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team defeated Collinsville 32-25.

The Lady Comets held a 13-12 margin at halftime, then outscored Collinsville 9-3 in the third period. Both teams netted 10 points in the final frame.

Haylee Clark scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the winners. Emma Veith totaled 10 points and eight steals, while Ava Potthast had 9 rebounds.

In their final game of the tournament on Saturday, the Lady Comets were edged 33-31 by Breese Central.

The score was tied at halftime, and GHS held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but managed only two more points.

Veith posted nine points and Clark had eight.