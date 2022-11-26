GCC Team Wins 2022 Turkey Scramble

Greenville Country Club members John Karnowski and Cole Pickett, and their teammate Mitchell Vetter, blew away the 18 team field on Friday, November 25th at the annual Turkey 3 Person Scramble Golf Tournament hosted by Twin Oaks Golf Club in Keyesport.

Karnowski, Pickett and Vetter shot an impressive 12 under par 60 to win this annual event by 5 strokes. Second place in the strong field of golfers went to Bob Howard, Dave Ennen and Jeff Koontz, also from Greenville County Club, shooting 7 under par 65.