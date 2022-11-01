GJHS Blue Jays Basketball Season Underway

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ basketball teams opened their season Saturday, playing two games each on the home court.

The eighth grade Jays battled back in the second half to edge North Mac 26-25.

Greenville trailed 17-5 at halftime, and outscored North Mac 13-4 in the final quarter to grab the win.

Owen McEvers totaled nine points, seven of them in the fourth quarter.

The Jays fell behind 15-4 at halftime against Southwestern Piasa, and lost 34-19. Top scorers for Greenville were Leo Sullivan with nine points and McEvers with eight.

The seventh grade Jays rolled to two victories. They beat North Mac 47-30, using balanced scoring. Christian Swalley had 10 points, followed by Cole Wayman with nine, and Aiden Linnabary, Paxton Ackerman and Bauer Ackerman with six each.

Greenville was a 45-10 winner over Southwestern Piasa. Linnabary had a 14-point contest with Swalley posting eight, Paxton Ackerman, 7; and Cannon Hamel, six.

The Blue Jays play at Aviston Wednesday night and host Cowden-Herrick Monday.