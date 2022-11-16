GU Basketball Women Win Two In Georgia

The long trip to Lookout Mountain, Georgia was a successful one over the weekend for the Greenville University women’s basketball team.

The Lady Panthers beat Brevard, 73-57, last Friday, and defeated Covenant, 78-55, on Saturday afternoon.

The GU squad has started the season with three successive wins.

Against Brevard, the score was tied at 32 at halftime. GU took control of the game by outscoring the opponent 21-9 in the third quarter.

Madelyn Stephen had a 19-point game for the winners while Savana Powell-Goodman posted 13 and Abigail Reinneck had 11.

Stephens and Sophia Cisneros grabbed seven rebounds each, Stephens handed out four assists, and Reinneck and Powell-Goodman had four steals each.

Greenville jumped out to a 46-21 lead over Covenant by halftime and won by 16.

Stephen once again led the offense with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Emily Reinneck had an 11-point game, while Powell-Goodman and Abigail Reinneck netted 10 each. Abigail Reinneck had six assists.

The Lady Panthers’ next home game is Saturday at 1 p.m. against Aurora.