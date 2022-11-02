GU Cross Country Men Are Champs

The Greenville University mens cross country team has continued its domination in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Panthers recently won the SLIAC Championship for the seventh straight season. They now have 19 cross country conference titles overall.

This year’s race was held in Louisville, Kentucky. Greenville had five of the top six finishers to record the second best team score in league history.

Gianni Estrada grabbed the individual title, becoming only the second runner ever to win the conference in three straight meets.

GU’s Kaleb Carson was second, Joe Gomez, third; Jeremiah Perry, fourth; and Adam Wellen, sixth.