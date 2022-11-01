GU Football Coach Wins 50th Game

Greenville University Head Football Coach Robbie Schomaker is now the winningest coach in the program’s history.

The Panthers rolled past Crown College, 48-6 last Saturday, for Schomaker’s 50th victory as Panther head coach. He is in his 10th season.

Greenville improved its record to 5-3 and hosts Finlandia at noon this Saturday.

At Crown in Minnesota, the Panthers took control and led 34-0 at halftime.

For the game, Quarterback Peyton Bates threw three touchdown passes.

The Panthers had two players run for over 100 yards. Paul Garrett totaled 122 yards and had two touchdowns. Adrian Hinton ran for 104 yards.

Former Greenville Comets player Jaylon Betts posted three solo tackles.