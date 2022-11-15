GU Soccer Teams Fall In First Round

Greenville University’s women and men’s soccer teams played in the NCAA Division III national tournaments last Friday.

The Lady Panthers were defeated, 3-0, at Wisconsin-LaCrosse. They held their own in the first half, which ended in no score.

LaCrosse kept shooting the ball and three shots found the back of the net in the second half. The winners totaled 39 shots and GU Goalie Addison Miller made 17 saves.

Greenville had just four shots, two on goal. The Lady Panthers ended the season with a 13-7-2 record, but won the SLIAC tournament championship to reach the national tournament for the first time.

Greenville University’s men’s team played at Kenyon College in Ohio and was beaten 6-1.

Kenyon led 4-0 at halftime. The Panthers’ Pablo Valverde scored in the second half with an assist from Jared McPeek.

GU was outshot 16-5.

The Panthers reached the national tourney by winning the SLIAC tournament, and finished the season with a record of 11-4-5.