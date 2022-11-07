GU Soccer Teams Headed To Nationals

Soccer is the big thing at Greenville University right now as for the first time in school history, the women’s and men’s teams have advanced to the NCAA Division III national tournaments in the same season.

Both teams won the championship game in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournaments. It will be the first trip to the nationals for the women, and the GU men have now won four conference tournaments.

The Lady Panthers edged Westminster, 1-0, in a home game Saturday afternoon. Jen De Leon De Leon scored the only goal in the first half with Nina Tarvisco credited with an assist.

Addison Miller earned the shutout in goal, with three saves.

The GU soccer women enter the national tournament with a 13-6-2 record.

The GU men’s team also won 1-0, Saturday night at Webster. Rafael Navas scored the only goal of the night in the opening half. Jaime Torres had the assist.

Hiram Cruz played in goal and totaled seven saves.

The Panthers are 11-3-5 as they enter the national tourney.

Both teams find out Monday afternoon who and when they will play in the nationals.