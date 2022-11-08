GU Soccer Women At Nationals Friday

The Greenville University soccer women have a game in Wisconsin Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament.

The Lady Panthers, with a record of 13-6-2, will battle Wisconsin-LaCrosse at 3 p.m. Friday.

The winner advances to the second round for a Saturday contest.

Wisconsin-LaCrosse is 19-1-1 for the season and is ranked 13th in the United Soccer Coaches Division Ill poll.

The Lady Panthers are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history, after winning the championship of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.