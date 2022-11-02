GU Soccer Women Win

Greenville University’s womens soccer team earned a conference tournament win at home Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers blanked Principia 6-0 with Addison Miller in goal for the shutout. She made three saves.

GU led 2-0 at halftime and erupted for four goals in the second half. Ashlie Johnston Cabral scored two of the goals. The others were recorded by Jen De Leon De Leon, Kiera Coleman, Nina Tarvisco and Idaly Valenzuela.

Greenville plays a semifinal game, 5 p.m. Thursday at Webster in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

The tourney title game is Saturday.