GU Volleyball Loses In Tournament

After going undefeated in the regular season, the Greenville University women’s volleyball team lost in the semifinals of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Playing at home, the Lady Panthers were edged by Westminster in five sets. GU won the first 25-15, dropped the next two sets by identical scores of 23-25, tied the contest at two sets apiece with a 25-20 decision, and then was downed in the final set 12-15.

The GU women’s season ended with a 22-7 record.

Conference honors were announced during the tournament, which was won by Fontbonne.

Chasity Hill became only the second player in SLIAC history to receive both the player of the year and defensive player of the year awards. Lainey Hicks was named SLIAC newcomer of the year.

Greenville Head Coach Tom Ackerman was honored as coach of the year.

Lady Panthers Mia Bonacorsi and Chasity Hill were named to the conference first team for the season. Second team selections from GU included Lainey Hicks and Sacorra Patton, and Amanda Hollis was named to the third team.

Representing Greenville University for the conference Sportsmanship Award was Kaitlin Murray.