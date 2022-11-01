GU Volleyball Women Are Conference Champs

The Greenville University women’s volleyball team is champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference again.

The Lady Panthers went undefeated for the second straight season, finishing 14-0. They are now 22-6 overall, the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that a GU women’s volleyball team has posted 20 wins.

The GU women have now won 34 straight conference matches in conference league and tournament competition.

They wrapped up an undefeated SLIAC season last Thursday with a win over Webster. Saturday, the Lady Panthers recorded their 21st and 22nd victories over Knox and Illinois College.

With the number one seed in the conference tournament, Greenville is hosting the SLIAC tourney on Saturday. Semifinal matches are 2 and 4 p.m. with the Lady Panthers in action at 2. The semifinal winners meet in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday.