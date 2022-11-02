GU Women’s Cross Country Earns Championship

The recent St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet was another excellent one for the Greenville University cross country women.

The Lady Panthers earned their second championship in the last three years. The university’s women’s program now has a total of 18 SLIAC titles.

Greenville had five of the top seven finishers in the meet held at Louisville, Kentucky.

GU’s Gretchen Carrie finished second. Brook Schutt was fourth Olivia Mansfield, fifth; Norah Swinison, sixth; and Sedina Logan, seventh.

Brian Patton is the womens and mens cross country head coach at GU.