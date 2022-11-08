GU Women’s Soccer Awards

The Greenville University women’s soccer team is in the NCAA Division III national tournament for the first time in the school‘s history. The Lady Panthers qualified by winning the ST. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship.

Jen De Leon De Leon, who has scored 15 goals in 2022, was named most valuable player in the tourney. De Leon, Addison Miller and Nina Tarvisco were selected to the all-tournament team.

SLIAC season awards have also been announced. De Leon and Emma Cadwell were named to the all-conference first team, and Vanessa Ramirez and Jordan Peebles were second team members from GU.

The Lady Panther recognized for sportsmanship was Kellen Price.