A third place finish in St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference play has resulted in the Greenville University women’s soccer team reaching the conference tournament.

The Lady Panthers host Principia at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the tourney.

GU is 10-6-2 overall and went 9-4-1 in the SLIAC regular season.

In the last two regular season contests, the Lady Panthers defeated Eureka 9-0 and edged Spalding 2-1.