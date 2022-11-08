High School Football Playoffs Update

Pana remains in the Illinois High School football playoffs after last Saturday’s second round action.

The Panthers survived a wild game over Fairfield, emerging victorious, 68-50, in Class 2A. Pana plays this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Decatur St. Teresa.

The Highland Bulldogs’ season came to an end in Class 5A, as Mascoutah beat them 55-42.

Breese Central was a 42-0 loser to Rochester in Class 4A.

Other playoff scores were Belleville Althoff over Red Bud 26-14 in Class 2A, Prairie Central over Roxana 41-20 in Class 3A, Morris over Centralia 56-0 in Class 5A, East St. Louis over Normal West 40-0 on Class6A, Brother Rice over Collinsville 44-15 in Class 7A, and Loyola Academy over Edwardsville 49-21 in Class 8A.