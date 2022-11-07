Honors For GU Soccer Men

The Greenville University men’ soccer team is in the national NCAA Division III tournament after beating Webster in the SLIAC conference tourney title game on Saturday.

Kyle Sunderland of Greenville was named the tournament’s most valuable player. He was named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Andres Garcia and Pablo Valverde.

Conference season awards have been announced with six Panthers honored. Chosen to the all-conference first team were Jared McPeek, Valverde and Garcia. Patricio Pichardo and Kyle Sunderland were placed on the second team, and Gabriel Sule was a third team selection.

McPeek was Greenville’s player on the SLIAC all-sportsmanship team.