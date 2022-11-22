Hutchinson Elected To IL Baseball Hall Of Fame

Long-time Greenville High School Baseball Coach Todd Hutchinson is now a hall of famer.

Word was received Monday that Hutchinson has been elected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He played baseball for the Comets and has been their head coach for the past 28 years, amassing a record of 629 wins and only 298 losses.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat, who has coached with the new hall of famer, said the honor is well deserved. Alstat said Hutch has spent his whole career helping the Comets and his induction will be in January.

Alstat said Hutchinson is an excellent teacher of the game of baseball. He said Hutch is never satisfied and isn’t complacent. Alstat said Hutch is always looking to get better, gain an edge, and put kids in positions to succeed, which is what coaching is all about. Joe said he’s excited to see the next several days as Coach Hutchinson’s former players get word of the honor and reconnect with him.

Hutchinson’s teams have won 13 regional championships and three sectionals. The 1998 baseball Comets finished third in the state.