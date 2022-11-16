Lady Comets Fall In Basketball Season Opener

The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team opened the season Tuesday night in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The GHS girls were defeated by Father McGivney 49-41.

Greenville’s only lead was at 5-4 in the early going. The Griffins led by five after one quarter, by eight at halftime and by 12 after three periods.

The Lady Comets battled back, getting to within six points with about three minutes to play, but got no closer.

They made 10 of 15 free throws in the game and sank seven three-point shots.

Leading the offense was Charlee Stearns with 12 points on four three-point buckets. Katie Campbell, Shayna Henderson and Lilly Funneman recorded seven points apiece.

The Lady Comets play a consolation bracket game at Columbia Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.