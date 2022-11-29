Lady Comets Lose At Nokomis

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Nokomis Monday night and were defeated 50-40.

The opening quarter was the big difference in the game. Nokomis led 16-4 after eight minutes of action and 28-18 at halftime.

The Lady Comets controlled the third quarter and got to within three points going into the final frame. GHS recorded only six points in the final eight minutes.

Both teams were active from three-point territory. The Lady Comets made eight threes, six by Lilly Funneman. Nokomis sank seven three-pointers.

Funneman led all scorers with 23 points, 13 in the third quarter.

Emma Veith scored seven points.

The loss gave the Lady Comets a 1-3 record for the season. They play at Gillespie Thursday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets won at Nokomis 41-31. Top scorers for GHS were Anna Turner with 10 points, and Kylie Doll and Bri McCray with six each.