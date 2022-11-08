Lady Comets Open Play In Tournament Tuesday

The Greenville High School girls’ basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season next week in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

Eight teams are in the tournament. In addition to GHS and the host squad, there are Alton Marquette, Belleville Althoff, Belleville East, Father McGivney, Triad and Waterloo.

The Lady Comets’ first game is 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 against Father McGivney. A win puts the GHS girls into a semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. November 17. If the Lady Comets fall in their opening game, they will play at 6 p.m. November 17.

The Columbia Kick-Off Classic ends on Saturday, November 19 with the seventh place game at 10 a.m., fifth place game at 11:30, third place game at 1 p.m. and the championship game at 2:30.

All Lady Comet games in the tournament will be broadcast on WGEL.