Lady Comets Win In Tourney

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their first win of the new basketball season Thursday night, defeating Triad, 45-3, in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

It was also the first win for new Lady Comets Head Coach Quinn Hammann.

The GHS girls trailed most of the game, but did lead by a point at halftime. Triad was on top 34-32 after three quarters, then the Lady Comets outscored the opposing team 13-3 in the final frame.

It was a tie game when Charlee Stearns sank a three-point shot to put the Lady Comets into the lead for good with about three minutes left to play. They scored the last eight points of the game.

A happy Coach Hammann was pleased how his team played in the second half.

Stearns led the scoring list with 12 points on four three-pointers. Katie Campbell posted 11 points, five from the free throw line; and freshman Emma Veith also had 11 points and made two three-point shots.

The Lady Comets play in the consolation championship game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Columbia Classic. Their opponent will be Alton Marquette. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.